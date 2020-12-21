Eddie “The Legend” Godsey, Sr., age 69 of Oak Ridge

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 199 Views

Eddie “The Legend” Godsey, Sr., age 69 of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away on December 19, 2020 at Diversicare of Oak Ridge. He was a local entertainer and musician. Eddie worked for WYSH for over 30 years and at WXVO. He will always be remembered for his great sense of humor and his ability to deliver a perfectly timed one-liner.

Eddie is preceded in death by his father, Charles E. Godsey.

He is survived by his wife, Becky Godsey of Oak Ridge, TN; sons, Eddie Godsey of Oak Ridge, TN and Brandon Godsey and wife Amanda of Clinton, TN; daughters, Hope Garrettson and husband Herbert of Fort Myers, FL, Dakota Jaegan and husband Ryan of Powell, TN, Kayla Harwell and husband Jeff of Clinton, TN, and Meagan Lane and husband James of Clinton, TN; mother, Minnie Godsey of Clinton, TN; brother, Paul Godsey and wife Missy of Norris, TN; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; as well several other extended family members and friends.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Fred Austin Fox ,age 88

Fred Austin Fox ,age 88, passed away December 18, 2020 at  Oak Ridge Memorial Methodist …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.