Earl “Dempsey” Bridges, age 99, of Kingston, loving father passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020. He was born October 18, 1921 to Annie Elizabeth (Bailey) Bridges and Silas Walker Bridges. He was raised in Union County until the family was relocated by the Norris Dam Project. His family settled in Roane County where he lived the remainder of his life.

He worked on the family farm when he was a very young boy, then for the CCC Camp before entering the United States Army to serve in WWII. After leaving the army he ultimately became a sheet metal worker at X-10 where he worked until his retirement at age 62. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, mowing and tinkering with whatever needed fixing.

Preceded in death in addition to his parents, loving wife, Frances Bridges; brothers, Luther and Obie Bridges; sisters, Reba Proffitt, Treva Ellis, and Ruth Gilmore. Leaving behind to morn his passing is his daughter, Barbara and Ray Ervin; sister-in-law, Barb Bridges; brother-in-law, George (Carolyn) May and Priscilla Hamilton; several nieces and nephews and very special friends, Gladys and Howell Kelly.



Graveside service will be held 2:00 pm, Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood with Pastor Randy Griffis officiating. Procession will leave Fraker Funeral Home at 1:30 pm. Everyone is welcome to attend, however the family totally understands and agrees with anyone’s choice to maintain their health and safety by not attending (Dempsey will have an eternal glow in everyone’s heart who knew him and he would understand also). Due to most everyone’s age who will probably be attending, masks and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the charity of your choice. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.