Delmer Lee Bumgardner passed away on Thanksgiving Day at the age of 82 in the National Health Care Center of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Hester, his loving and devoted wife of 27 years was at his side.

Delmer was born in Clinton, Tennessee to Willie and Maggie Bumgardner. He graduated from Norris High School in 1958. In his younger years he was an accomplished stock car racer, driving car number 24, which he named “Tennessee Hillbilly.” He was a skilled brick and stone mason until retiring in his 70’s. He was an avid sportsman and loved hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his children, Randy, Lynn and Angela; four grandchildren, Adam, Ashley, Amanda and Samantha and four great grandchildren, Tavyn, Gabriel, Mason and Meka; his sister Louise and brother in law Doug Gray as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his stepson Tim James and his wife Angie and their children and grandchildren and his best friend, and cousin, Charles Smith and numerous cousins and friends.

His ashes will be interred at Grandview Memorial Garden in Clinton, Tennessee next to his parents and his sister Wanda on Saturday, December 5 th, 2020 at 12noon. www.Holleygamble.com