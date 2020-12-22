David C. Skaggs

Jim Harris 10 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 53 Views

David C Skaggs passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 from multiple illnesses. He was a past youth director at Lake City Methodist Church. He was a proud camp counselor at Camp Pinnacle in Hendersonville N. C. David was a disabled verteren from the navy.

David was a loving father to son Brandon Skaggs and to his daughter Heather Skaggs Cook. He was a devoted grandfather to Peyton, Keagan, Hunter, and Samuel Skaggs. He also leaves behind his loving fiancé, Cindy Wilson.

He also leaves behind his sister Donna Skaggs McConahy in Georgia.

He is preceded in death by his father Clinton David Skaggs, mother Lorena Smith Skaggs and brother Todd Christopher Skaggs. 

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Margie Pauline Henderson, age 91, of Heiskell

Margie Pauline Henderson, age 91, of Heiskell, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.