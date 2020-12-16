CPD report issued in fatal Friday wreck

We now have more information on a fatal traffic accident that occurred Friday afternoon in front of the Anderson County Health Department building in Clinton.

The crash left one woman—37-year-old Elizabeth Rau of Clinton—dead from her injuries, and injured the driver of the second vehicle, identified by Clinton Police as Stanley Slover of Rocky Top.

According to the just-completed accident report, at around 5:15 pm, 911 dispatchers received a call about a head-on collision on North Main Street. Investigators determined that Rau had been driving north in a Hyundai Sonata when her vehicle “crossed over the center line in to the oncoming lane of travel,” and collided with Slover’s Dodge pickup.

Rau died from her injuries, while Slover was transported by ambulance to UT Medical Center for treatment of his. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and neither driver was suspected of being under the influence at the time of Friday’s tragic accident.

