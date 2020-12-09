CPD offers tips to prevent porch piracy

The Clinton Police Department is providing online shoppers with tips on how to keep their packages from being stolen off their porches after delivery this holiday season. While online shopping has only grown in popularity over the years, this year even more of us will likely be shopping online and awaiting delivery of those items due to the pandemic, and that means even more opportunities for “Grinchy” thieves to ply their trade.

According to a post on the Clinton PD Facebook page, officials say that officers are stepping up efforts, including extra neighborhood patrols, to help residents protect their homes and Christmas presents during the holiday season.

Here are a few steps you can take to help prevent packages left by a delivery person from being stolen this year:

Have packages purchased online delivered directly to a local store and pick them up at the customer service counter.

Have packages sent with “signature required”. Where the package can’t be left behind on the porch without a person signing for delivery.

Track your package online so you see the status (such as “out for delivery”, where the package is at currently, and an approximate day of delivery.

Ask a trusted neighbor to pick up your package from your porch if you are not going to be home.

If your employer allows it, have your packages delivered to your work address.

Some homeowners are investing in locking package containers bolted onto their porch for deliveries.

Invest in a security camera. If your package is stolen, you may be able to record the suspect and assist the police in the investigation.

Start or join a neighborhood watch so you and your neighbors and be on the lookout for suspicious persons.

If you do have a package stolen, immediately report the theft to the Clinton Police Department and contact the vendor. If you purchased insurance, the item may be covered by loss from theft.