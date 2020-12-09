CPD arrests man during search for Campbell homicide suspect

As we reported earlier this week, the suspect in a Campbell County homicide was arrested Sunday in Dayton, Ohio. Last week the TBI added 48-year-old Billy Jay Randolph to its Most Wanted list on a charge of criminal homicide in connection to the stabbing death of Donnie Bryant, whose body was located at the bottom of an embankment on Cedar Creek Road last month.

Late last month, according to a report made available this week, Clinton Police assisted the TBI in searching for Randolph, who is known to have associates in Clinton. While Randolph was not located in Clinton during a recent search, on November 30th, two Clinton officers responded to a home on Hillcrest Drive to assist the TBI, but instead nabbed 38-year-old Joseph Eugene Russell of Clinton, one of those known Clinton associates of Randolph’s, on unrelated charges.

Upon their arrival, officers spotted a man in a pickup truck with the motor running sitting in the driveway of the home. While one officer dealt with that individual, who refused several verbal commands to show his hands, a second spotted a man later identified as Russell coming from the rear of the home wearing a backpack, with “objects in his hands.”

Russell quickly obeyed commands to drop the backpack and raise his hands. As he was being patted down, Russell tossed a black container and a syringe on the home’s porch and told officers there was a gun in the container, which proved to be true as officers located a 9mm pistol and nine rounds of ammo inside.

Russell was taken into custody for unlawfully possessing a handgun as a convicted felon, despite his contention that an unidentified woman had left the gun at his house and that he had “intended to turn it in to law enforcement.”

Russell was booked into the Anderson County Jail on the weapons charge and as of this morning, remained in custody.