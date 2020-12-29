COVID Update: New deaths reported, vaccinations underway, jobless assistance coming

On Monday, the Tennessee Department of Health announced that two more deaths blamed on COVID-19 or complications associated with the virus were reported in Anderson County. That brings the COVID-related death toll since the start of the pandemic to 58 deaths in Anderson County, where the state says there are currently 972 cases described as active. Over the past seven days, 17.8% of the COVID tests performed in Anderson County are returning positive results for the virus.

Campbell County’s death toll also grew on Monday, with one new death bringing the total there to 35 fatalities. 444 cases were described as active in Monday’s update, and the seven-day positivity rate on tests is 18.0%.

No new deaths were reported in Morgan County, leaving their total at 11. 266 cases are active, and over the past seven days, 29.2% of the people getting tested are receiving positive test results.

One new death was reported Monday in Roane County, bringing their total since March to 49 COVID-related fatalities. 701 cases are said to be active in Roane County, where the seven-day positivity rate is 20%.

Statewide, 76 new deaths were reported Monday, bringing the state’s death toll to 6588. The state’s positivity rate for Monday’s testing was 22.96%.

The state releases statewide and county-level information each day and it can be found at www.covid19tn.gov, and at https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

Here are some more developments regarding COVID-19 in the state and locally.

In January, the Anderson County Commission’s Operations Committee will discuss a proposal made last week to temporarily close the Anderson County Courthouse to the public to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, Commissioner Catherine Denenberg made the motion during last week’s meeting, and in a 13-3 vote, was sent to the Operations Committee for further discussion. We will continue to follow this story for you here on WYSH.

The distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in Tennessee is well underway.

Each state is in charge of the distribution of the vaccine to its citizens. You can read Tennessee’s vaccine distribution plan here. COVID-19 Vaccination Plan

In Phase One, healthcare workers with the most direct exposure to patients are first in line for the vaccine, along with residents and workers in long-term care facilities. Healthcare worker vaccinations began last week and vaccinations began at nursing homes on Monday. First responders with direct exposure are also among the first to receive the vaccine. Another 100,000 healthcare workers will follow in phase one, followed by adults with two or more high-risk conditions. Those conditions include, but are not limited to, cancer, chronic renal disease, lung conditions, organ transplant, obesity, heart failure, diabetes, dementia, liver disease and others.

The state estimates the final distribution in phase one will involve about 1.2 million Tennesseeans.

Phase two will begin when phase one is complete and the state has access to the needed vaccines. There is no timetable for when phase two could start, but it includes workers in critical infrastructure, such as public transportation, transportation of goods, utilities, the postal service and funeral homes and crematoriums. Teachers and school and daycare staff, other people with one risk factor, healthy adults over age 65, congregate care residents and staff, and corrections facilities will also be vaccinated in phase two, which could cover as many as 2.55 million people.

Phase three will begin when phase two is complete and the state has access to the needed vaccines. There is no timetable for when phase three could start. Phase three will vaccinate young adults and children. It also includes workers in industries that are important to society and with a higher risk of exposure, like universities, entertainment, and goods-producing industries.

The state estimates that to be about 2 million people.

Everyone else, probably about 500,000 people, will be covered in phase four. It will begin when the other phases have been completed and the vaccines are available. There is no timetable, but it could be sometime next summer.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) is currently reviewing details of the CARES Act Unemployment Extension (H.R. 133) Congress recently passed and President Donald Trump signed into law.

TDLWD will provide claimants additional information regarding the next steps they need to take to receive the modified federal unemployment benefits listed in HR 133 once it has the program rules from the United States Department of Labor (USDOL).

TDLWD must wait on program guidance from the USDOL before it can begin the implementation of H.R. 133. There is no firm timeline as to when states will receive this guidance from the federal government. The state cannot pay benefits until it receives rules for these modified programs. Once that happens, TDLWD will work to implement the changes as quickly as possible to provide these much-needed benefits to eligible claimants in Tennessee.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)

Will provide up to an additional 11 weeks of benefits, to a maximum of 50 weeks.

Weekly certification will be required.

Claimants will be required to provide documentation of eligibility to qualify for PUA beginning Jan. 31, 2021.

PUA will be available until the week ending March 13, 2021 (no new applications after that date), with an allowance for three additional weeks of benefits for those who have not reached the maximum number of weeks through the week ending April 3, 2021.

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC)

Will provide up to 11 weeks of an additional $300 weekly benefit to eligible claimants.

A claimant must be eligible through a separate unemployment program to receive FPUC.

Once implemented, FPUC will be available to cover weeks of unemployment between Dec. 27, 2020, and the week ending March 13, 2021.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)

Will provide up to an additional 11 weeks of benefits, to a maximum of 24 weeks.

PEUC will be available until the week ending March 13, 2021 (no new applications after that date), with an allowance of three additional weeks of benefits for those who have not reached the maximum number of weeks through the week ending April 3, 2021.