COVID forces changes at schools in Campbell, Morgan counties

The Tennessee Department of Health reported one additional COVID-19 related death in Anderson and Campbell counties on Thursday. The death toll in Anderson County now stands at 31 since the pandemic began, while Campbell County’s total has now increased to 24.

For complete data for every county in Tennessee, visit www.covid19tn.gov.

Thursday, Campbell County Schools Director Jennifer Fields announced that beginning this Monday, December 7th, all students in Campbell County Schools will be doing distance learning.

In an announcement on its website and social media pages, Fields says that, “as COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the schools, an increased number of students, teachers, and other school personnel are testing positive for COVID-19 or needing to quarantine due to exposure. This increase in absences of staff is too high in many schools to continue in-person instruction.”

With that in mind, all Campbell County Schools will switch to distance-learning beginning Monday, December 7th, and will not return to the classroom for in-person learning until January 5, 2021.

The system’s announcement stated that the “additional 9 days of distance learning, combined with Christmas break, will give students and staff an opportunity to recover, quarantine, and help reduce further spread of COVID-19.”

Principals and teachers will be sending home everything students will need to have during this switch to distance learning.

At Campbell County High School, where they have been doing distance learning since Monday, all students will remain virtual until December 18th. Principal Jamie Wheeler says that all students are required to complete class assignments by December 15th, adding in the schopol’s own announcment that, “ This is not an option.”

All students will be contacted by their teachers on Teams about their classes. Officials say that if you cannot access Teams, to contact your student or students’ classroom teacher about a work packet. Those packets will be available for pick-up at the front office of Campbell County High School this Monday, December 7th, from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm.

If you have any questions, e-mail Jamie Wheeler at [email protected].

In Morgan County, school officials announced this week that due to several staff members currently being in quarantine due to positive COVID tests or being identified as a close contact, students in grades 4 through 8 at Coalfield School, and only those students, are participating in distance learning through Tuesday, December 8th. Those students began virtual learning on Thursday, and students are expected back in class on Wednesday, December 9th.