COVID continues to set records; health officials urge caution over holidays

While a vaccine could be made available to frontline healthcare workers, first responders and a few other select groups in just a few weeks, COVID-19 is continuing to spread across the nation, and in Tennessee.

On Wednesday, the US reported its highest single day death toll since the pandemic began, with 3157 deaths across the country. Wednesday’s death toll, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, is about 20% higher than the previous record of 2,607 deaths recorded on April 15.

The nation also continued to see record numbers of people hospitalized due to COVID as well as near-record numbers of new cases of the virus. The country is expected to pass 14 million total cases sometime today.

The COVID Tracking Project said Wednesday that 100,226 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the first time that number has passed 100,000. There is also a record number of people in hospital intensive care units and the number on ventilators is approaching the record set back during the initial surge in May.

As of Wednesday’s update from the state Health Department, there are over 384,000 cases of COVID in Tennessee, and the virus has killed almost 4700 people.

Locally, 30 new cases were reported in Anderson County on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 3197. 495 cases are active and 30 people have died from COVID or related complications since March. One new death was reported Wednesday in Roane County, and that grim total now stands at 31, with 331 cases described as active.

The start of this month continues a disturbing trend we have seen since the start of November, as our partners at Oak Ridge Today report that the number of cases in Anderson County has almost doubled in that time. Oak Ridge Today points out, as well, that the number of deaths and hospitalizations also set records in November. 1239 new cases were reported in Anderson County, with 13 deaths and 21 hospitalizations last month.

The CDC has already issued guidance to Americans for the upcoming holidays to either stay home, or get tested before and after traveling if they decide to leave town. The White House Coronavirus Task Force also has new recommendations for Tennesseans ahead of an expected post-Thanksgiving virus surge, including that Tennesseans older than 65 should avoid indoor spaces where people are unmasked, and that people under 40 should assume they were infected during Thanksgiving celebrations, and quarantine for 14 days.

The United Kingdom on Wednesday authorized the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, and could begin dispensing shots this week.

The US Food and Drug Administration could issue an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine around mid-December, with a critical meeting set for next week to review the data.

The task force report again encouraged further action from political leaders to increase restrictions aimed at curbing the spread, including requiring masks, limiting restaurant capacity to less than 25 percent and closing bars.

The report said mitigation methods in European countries and some states have shown improvement while keeping schools open.