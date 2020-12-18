COVID-19: Vaccinations begin, record number of deaths reported

Thursday, the state of Tennessee reported 177 deaths attributed to COVID-19, a new single-day high, as the pandemic continues to worsen across the nation, and the state has been identified as having the highest rate of COVID infections per capita in the United States.

Prior to the state Health Department’s update on Thursday afternoon, Governor Bill Lee implored Tennesseeans to wear a mask and take other measures necessary to protecting public health. During a Thursday morning press conference, Lee said that Tennessee is going “in the wrong direction,” as case counts continue to rise and the death toll continues to mount.

Acknowledging that the vaccines that have begun arriving in Tennessee are hugely important, the governor also stated “this vaccine won’t cure selfishness,” while strongly urging citizens to wear masks, and avoid large holiday gatherings as Christmas is now just one week away.

Lee praised the hard work and incredible dedication of the state’s frontline healthcare workers, who began receiving their first doses of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine on Thursday. Emergency responders as well as employees and residents of long-term care facilities are also being given priority in this first round of vaccinations.

Health officials say 56,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were distributed to 700 hospitals throughout Tennessee this week, and that one more shipment is expected before the end of the year. With a key FDA Advisory Committee recommendation that the emergency use authorization should be given to the Moderna vaccine, state officials are also announcing their plans for eventual distribution of the second federally-approved COVID-19 vaccine.

The Moderna vaccine is expected to gain FDA approval over the weekend. Once approved, the Tennessee Department of Health expects to receive its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine on or around December 21.

Tennessee expects to receive an initial allocation of a total of 115,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine over the next two weeks, following Emergency Use Authorization. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine should be shipped for delivery Dec. 21 to all 95 Tennessee county health departments, according to the state.

Smaller hospitals that are not receiving the Pfizer vaccine are expected to receive Moderna vaccine the week of December 28.

The FDA also announced Wednesday that vials of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which are labeled as containing five doses, may include enough of the vaccine to provide six or possibly seven doses. FDA has announced these additional doses may be used, meaning Tennessee may have as many as 11,000 more doses of this vaccine to provide than originally expected.

“We are excited to receive these additional vaccines and see our COVID-19 vaccination activities underway,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “Tennessee county health department staff members will administer the Moderna vaccine to first responders, home health care providers and student health care providers in partnership with these organizations and their local community emergency management agencies.”

The state will release a vaccine dashboard on Friday that will update the status of vaccines and provide a demographic map of who’s getting vaccinated.

The following table provides specific information about the vaccines Tennessee will receive to date:

COVID-19 Vaccine Pfizer-BioNTech Moderna Shipping Date Dec. 16, 2020 Est. Dec. 20, 2020 Target Date to Begin Administration Dec. 17, 2020 Est. Dec. 21, 2020 Priority Population for Vaccination Frontline hospital health care workers Frontline hospital health care workers, first responders, long-term care facility residents and staff, home health providers, student health providers Number of Doses 56,550* 115,200 Location 28 sites covering 74 hospitals 95 county health departments and small hospitals that did not receive Pfizer vaccine Storage Requirements Ultra-cold storage (-70° F) Frozen storage (-20°F)

*Approximately 11,000 additional doses anticipated

Initial supplies of the COVID-19 vaccines are limited. The first allocations of both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines in Tennessee will be used to provide first vaccine doses to individuals qualifying for Phase 1a1, as detailed in the COVID-19 Vaccination Plan for Tennessee . It is important to note these Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are not interchangeable; each patient must receive two doses of the same vaccine to be protected against COVID-19. Those who choose to receive the vaccine will receive a card with the date of their first dose, the name/manufacturer of the vaccine received and the date on which they should receive their second dose.

“Tennessee’s plan for allocation of COVID-19 vaccine has been thoughtfully developed with a focus on how best to serve our diverse populations and communities, and to ensure distribution of vaccination sites across all 95 counties, especially in rural areas and those with high concentrations of people in vulnerable populations,” Piercey said.

Tennessee’s COVID-19 vaccination plan was last updated Dec. 2 and will be modified as more is learned about the vaccines Tennessee will receive.

Tennessee’s local health departments continue to offer COVID-19 testing five days a week at no charge to those wishing to be tested. TDH testing sites across the state will employ self-testing kits for adults three days a week beginning Dec. 21, to allow staff members to transition to vaccination of frontline health care providers and first responders. Find testing hours and contact information for TDH health department testing sites online at https://covid19.tn.gov/testing-sites/.