Covenant hospitals receive vaccine doses

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Coronavirus, Local News Leave a comment 8 Views

Covenant Health, which includes Methodist Medical Center and several other area hospitals, received its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

The first round of the vaccine will be offered to Covenant Health employees working in environments that are considered high risk or high exposure to COVID-19. Receiving the vaccine is voluntary for staff, Covenant Health said in an announcement Thursday.

The vaccine will be administered on a planned schedule at all Covenant Health acute care facilities. The vaccine will also be available for home health employees and employees who work in long-term care facilities.

The facilities in East Tennessee include Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville; Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge; Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville; and Roane Medical Center in Harriman.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Unemploymennt in TN declines ‘significantly’

Unemployment across Tennessee decreased significantly in November 2020 according to newly released data from the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.