Covenant hospitals receive vaccine doses

Covenant Health, which includes Methodist Medical Center and several other area hospitals, received its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

The first round of the vaccine will be offered to Covenant Health employees working in environments that are considered high risk or high exposure to COVID-19. Receiving the vaccine is voluntary for staff, Covenant Health said in an announcement Thursday.

The vaccine will be administered on a planned schedule at all Covenant Health acute care facilities. The vaccine will also be available for home health employees and employees who work in long-term care facilities.

The facilities in East Tennessee include Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville; Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge; Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville; and Roane Medical Center in Harriman.