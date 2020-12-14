Connie Susan Williams Reeverts, age 68, of Clinton

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 68 Views

Connie Susan Williams Reeverts, age 68, of Clinton, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Burtonwood, England on April 26, 2952 to the late Leonard and Edyth Cheeks Williams. She retired from Anderson County School System after working in central office for many years. She was the happiest when on a float in the water or with her dogs. In addition to her parents, Connie is preceded in death by, her husband, Paul Reeverts. Survived by: Daughters……………… Lindy Reeverts
                                      Lexie Reeverts Scott and husband Christopher
Grandchildren………..Henri Scott and Isabella Scott
Special Friend………..Carolin Lefevers
Loving Caregiver…..Amanda Beffre   Per Susie’s request there will not be any services. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Lelia Sue Bearden, age 82, of Kingston

Lelia Sue Bearden, age 82, of Kingston, went home to be with the Lord Thursday …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.