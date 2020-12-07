Coalfield community mourns loss of Keith Henry

Coalfield Head Football Coach and Assistant Principal Keith Henry passed away on Saturday due to complications associated with COVID-19.

Coach Henry was 54 years old and had been the football coach at the high school since 2008. In addition to his on-the-field success, where he compiled a 115-49 coaching record, led the Yellow Jackets on several deep playoff runs, and coached two Mr. Football Award winners, Keith Henry is being remembered today as an educator and mentor to many Coalfield students, whether they played football for him or not.

Coalfield School was closed today, but when it reopens to students tomorrow (Tuesday, December 8th), counselors will be on hand for both students and staff members as they process their grief.

As soon as funeral arrangements are announced, we will pass them along to you.

We here at WYSH want to join with the entire community in offering our thoughts and prayers to Keith Henry’s friends and family, players and coaches, and to everyone whose lives he touched during his all-too-brief life.