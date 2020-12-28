Clinton sets limits on where package stores can operate

The Clinton City Council has adopted a few rules regarding where liquor stores can be placed in the city following the approval by voters of a referendum to allow package liquor sales in November.

The City Council is somewhat limited in what they can do to regulate liquor sales, as those licenses are handled by the state, but does play a role with those businesses who also sell beer. State law also allows the city some leeway in specifying where liquor stores can be opened, and the City Council earlier this month voted to require any liquor store in the city to operate only in heavier retail zones, like Seivers Boulevard nearing the interstate, rather than in lighter retail zones like on Market Street.

The city has received at least two inquiries about opening a package store in the city, according to the Courier News.