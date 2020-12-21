Clinton Baptist Association provides list of Christmas, holiday services

The Clinton Baptist Association has released a list of Christmas, New Year’s, and other “Benevolent” events for the winter holidays.

Calvary Baptist Church at 163 North Jefferson Circlein Oak Ridge will hold its Christmas Eve service at 5 pm on Thursday, December24th. For more information, call (865) 483-7460.

Norris First Baptist Church, at 149 W. Norris Road in Norris will hold an outdoors candlelight service on Christmas Eve. Call (865) 494-9692 for more information.

First Baptist Church of Clinton at 225 N Main Street will hold a Christmas Food Box Distribution with either drive-thru or walk-up service. I.D. and proof of residency are required to receive food. The event begins Saturday morning at 9 am with Clinton residents receiving a Christmas food box, and opens up at 11 am to people who live outside the city limits.

FBC will also hold a Longest Night Service tonight (Monday, December 21st) at 6 pm, in the sanctuary with social distancing measures in place. Tonight’s service is described as a “safe place for grieving and hurting people to come and pray.”

FBC’s Christmas Eve services, with social distancing measures in place, will be held on Christmas Eve. Call the church at 865-457-9353 for more information.

Lakeview Baptist Church, located at 3330 West Wolf Valley Road, will hold a Candlelight Service on Wednesday, December 23rd, at 7 pm. Call (865) 316-8066 for more information.

Blessed Hope Missionary Baptist Church at 109 Blacksferry Road will be holding a New Years Watch Party. Contact https://www.facebook.com/BHBaptistChurchTN for more info