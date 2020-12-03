Clinton/AC girls’ game called off; Dragons to host Jellico Friday on WYSH

Jim Harris Featured, Local Sports

Friday night’s scheduled Clinton at Anderson County girls’ game has been cancelled due to COVID issues in the Lady Dragon basketball program.

The Lady Dragons and Lady Mavs were set to square off in a girls-only game after the Maverick boys’ basketball team had to pause team activities due to similar virus issues.

The Clinton boys will be in action Friday night at the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium for a quickly-scheduled game against the Jellico Blue Devils, which you will be able to hear right here on WYSH and WQLA’s Fox & Farley Full Court Press, immediately following Trading Time Primetime, at 7:00!

