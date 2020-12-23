City updates progress on Market Street Bridge project

The city of Clinton’s TDOT project liaison, Lynn Murphy, has provided us with the latest update on the Market Street Bridge repair project on Seivers Boulevard.

Murphy says that crews have used concrete saws and hydro blasters to remove a section of concrete bridge deck, and they have exposed the old steel rebar.

The deepest existing rebar (located near the galvanized steel deck pan) runs laterally toward the sidewalk. Each piece of the old rebar will have a new piece of epoxy coated rebar attached to it, using tie wire to hold them together and create a five-feet long lap joint, according to the update.

There is another grid of rebar stacked above the one just described. Each piece of this old rebar will also have a new piece attached to it. The new rebar will extend toward the sidewalk and will be attached to the old rebar by using a mechanical joint device, which uses set screws to connect the old rebar and the new.

Once the new rebar steel is in place and all form work is built, concrete will be poured to create a new section of bridge deck, which includes the overhang. A new concrete sidewalk and parapet wall will then be formed and poured on top of the new deck overhang.

Once completed, this same process will take place on the opposite side of the bridge, after traffic lane closures are shifted.

Further work remaining includes a continuation of the re-coating of the steel girder beams above Market Street. This requires more sandblasting, old paint recovery, and a new paint application.

The project, which had to be redesigned earlier this year, is scheduled to be completed by July 31st, 2021.