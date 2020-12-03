City toy drive results announced, one more day to donate

The city of Clinton took to Facebook Wednesday to provide results of its holiday toy drive, conducted last month in cooperation with Tommy’s Motorsports and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS).

Donation boxes were set up at both Clinton City Hall and the Community Center last month, and officials say that at those two locations, over $200 worth of toys were donated by city employees and members of the community.

Tommy’s Motorsports will continue to accept donated toys through Friday, December 4th, at their location in Clinton at 2401 N. Charles G Seivers Boulevard. DCS will distribute the toys to children, in need, this holiday season.

In its post, the city said it “would like to thank all employees and citizens who donated to this worthy cause.”