Pictured here: (L to R) Jeremy Cross (Tommy's Motorsports) and Matt Herrell (City of Clinton).

City toy drive results announced, one more day to donate

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 28 Views

The city of Clinton took to Facebook Wednesday to provide results of its holiday toy drive, conducted last month in cooperation with Tommy’s Motorsports and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS).

Donation boxes were set up at both Clinton City Hall and the Community Center last month, and officials say that at those two locations, over $200 worth of toys were donated by city employees and members of the community.

Tommy’s Motorsports will continue to accept donated toys through Friday, December 4th, at their location in Clinton at 2401 N. Charles G Seivers Boulevard. DCS will distribute the toys to children, in need, this holiday season.
In its post, the city said it “would like to thank all employees and citizens who donated to this worthy cause.”

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

TBI adds Campbell man to Most Wanted list

The TBI has added a 48-year-old Campbell County man to its Most Wanted list. Billy …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.