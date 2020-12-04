City, schools announce expansion of Boys & Girls Club partnership

The city of Clinton and the city schools are expanding their partnership with the Boys and Girls Club.

Beginning January 5, a Boys and Girls Club After-School Program will be offered at both North and South Clinton Elementary Schools. Parents who currently attend the city’s program at these sites have received information about how to register your child. The fee is $25 per week. Once existing students have been registered, it will be opened up for new registrations.

According to city and school leaders, the Boys and Girls Club Program has been a huge success at Clinton Elementary, and “we are thrilled to be able to expand their programming to all three schools.”

The program at the Community Center will remain in place next semester.