City, county oppose placement of proposed drug treatment center

Jim Harris 18 hours ago

A proposed non-residential drug treatment facility is drawing opposition from leaders in the city of Clinton and the Anderson County government.

According to the Courier News, in November, a Texas company doing business as BHG Clinton Treatment Center, filed a “certificate of need” with the Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency for a facility at 180 Clinch Avenue in Clinton, the former home of Advance Auto Parts.
Leaders from the city and the county say that while they do not oppose the facility itself, described as a “non-residential substitution-based treatment facility for opiate addiction,” they do oppose the proposed location on Clinch Avenue.

As two parks take shape in South Clinton—one proposed by the city and the other already being constructed by the Hollingsworth Foundation—and as TDOT is replacing the city’s iconic Lewallen Bridge, officials are concerned about the location, as that stretch of Highway 25W (Clinch Avenue) is often referred to as one of the “gateways” to the city.

In the last month, both the Clinton City Council and Anderson County Commission have passed resolutions asking state regulators not to approve the facility at the proposed site. The resolutions are largely ceremonial, as the state will decide if the permit is approved, but these resolutions do give the city and county the ability to lodge their objections.

The Courier reports that the state is set to review the application in mid-January and that a hearing has been set for Feb. 24 in regards to approving the facility.

