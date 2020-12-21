Charles Wade Leinart, age 91 of Clinton

Charles Wade Leinart, age 91 of Clinton, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born on July 5, 1929 to the late William David Leinart and Sarah Emily Rutherford in Bonny Blue, VA. Charles was a veteran of the US Army having served during the Korean War. He later retired from the National Guard after 21 years of service, Charles also retired from ORNL after 38 plus years. He was a former member of the Lions Club in Clinton. Charles later enjoyed traveling with his wife to Florida during the winter. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. 

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters. 

He is survived by his wife of 50 years Joyce Price Leinart; children, Jeanne Charlsene Baxter and husband Jim, Shoney Wolfe and wife Lora; grandchildren, Jason Baxter and wife Whitney, Jessica Langstaff and husband Nick, Blaine Wolfe, Braden Wolfe; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Baxter, Caleb Langstaff, and Aubree Langstaff; brother, Jack Leinart. 

The family would like to extend special thanks to his caregivers who helped him through his illness. 

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Sunday, December 20, 2020 from 5-7pm. Those attending should wear a mask and practice social distancing. His graveside service will be on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 11am at the Grandview Memorial Gardens. www.holleygamble.com

