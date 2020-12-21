CFD’s ’12 Days of Holiday Fire Safety’ continues

The Clinton Fire Department’s “12 Days of Holiday Fire Safety” continued over the weekend. If you are not on Facebook, where the CFD is posting a new tip each day, here is what you may have missed.
- Whether it’s Hanukah, Kwanza, or Christmas you celebrate, candles are part of the celebration that help to keep the season bright. Remember: When you go out, blow out! Candle fires are second only to cooking for causing fires during the holidays. Keep candles away from kids, pets, and anything that can burn like curtains and furniture.
- Keep family members who smoke outside when they light up! Careless smoking is still the leading cause of fatal fires, so ask your family members who smoke to make sure their cigarette butts are extinguished in water or sand-filled ashtrays before returning to the festivities inside.
- With that little holiday nip in the air, space heaters help to keep things warm and cozy inside. But . . . make sure to give space heaters space! Remember to keep them at least 3 feet away from anything like curtains, upholstery or holiday decorations that could ignite.
- Make sure you have working smoke alarms and working carbon monoxide alarms. Remember they wear out after 7-10 years, so if you can’t remember when they were installed, it’s time to think about replacing them as you decorate this year.
- Water Fresh Trees Daily! When it’s time to trim the tree and you decide to use a fresh one, make sure to keep the base of the trunk in water at all times. And keep your fresh tree or holiday decorations away from ignition sources like space heaters, fire places or candles.