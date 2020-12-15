CFD Tip #3 in 12 Days of Holiday Fire Safety

Here is the latest holiday safety tip from the Clinton Fire Department as they celebrate the “12 Days of Christmas” with 12 days of fire safety information:

Use extension cords wisely. Make sure all extension cords and electrical decorations used for outdoor decorating are marked “for outdoor use,” and inspect them for cracks before you use them. Outdoor electric lights and decorations should be plugged into circuits protected by ground fault circuit interrupters (GFCIs). If circuits are not GFCI-protected, consider getting an electrician to install them for you. But, in a pinch, portable outdoor GFCIs can be purchased where electrical supplies are sold and require no special knowledge or equipment to install.