CFD offering '12 Days of Holiday Fire Safety' tips

The Clinton Fire Department is celebrating the “12 Days of Christmas” with 12 days of holiday fire safety tips. These tips are being shared daily on the CFD Facebook page and we will pass them along to you here, in case you are not a Facebook user, and to keep everyone as safe as possible during the holiday season.

Tip #1: When decorating outside, use caution near power lines. Keep yourself and your decorations at least 10 feet from power lines. Take care not to attach the lights in a way that could damage the cord’s insulation (e.g., with a staple gun). Place spotlights used to illuminate decorations in well-ventilated areas, protected from weather, and placed a safe distance from flammable items. And, if we should be so lucky to have a White Christmas, remember to keep all extension cords and light strings clear of snow and standing water.

Tip #2: Use wooden or fiberglass ladders when decorating outdoors. Metal ladders conduct electricity and could cause a nasty shock or spark an electrical fire!

