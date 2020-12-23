CFD Holiday Safety Tip of the Day

Jim Harris 14 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 37 Views

The Clinton Fire Department has been celebrating the 12 Days of Christmas with 12 Days of Holiday Safety tips for the past week or so. The CFD posts these handy, common-sense tips on their Facebook page, and we are passing them along to you just in case you are not on Facebook or just happened to miss today’s tip, which goes as follows:
Watch what you heat! The holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year. It’s easy to get distracted from cooking – which is why cooking fires increase at this time of year and is the leading cause of fires during the holidays. Always stay with your project, especially if you’re cooking with oil or grease. If it does catch fire, slide a tight fitting lid over the pot to smother the flames and turn off the heat. If the oil has over-boiled and flames erupt, never use water on a grease fire or the flames will explode. Smother them instead with baking soda.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

City updates progress on Market Street Bridge project

The city of Clinton’s TDOT project liaison, Lynn Murphy, has provided us with the latest …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.