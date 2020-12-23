CFD Holiday Safety Tip of the Day

The Clinton Fire Department has been celebrating the 12 Days of Christmas with 12 Days of Holiday Safety tips for the past week or so. The CFD posts these handy, common-sense tips on their Facebook page, and we are passing them along to you just in case you are not on Facebook or just happened to miss today’s tip, which goes as follows:

Watch what you heat! The holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year. It’s easy to get distracted from cooking – which is why cooking fires increase at this time of year and is the leading cause of fires during the holidays. Always stay with your project, especially if you’re cooking with oil or grease. If it does catch fire, slide a tight fitting lid over the pot to smother the flames and turn off the heat. If the oil has over-boiled and flames erupt, never use water on a grease fire or the flames will explode. Smother them instead with baking soda.

