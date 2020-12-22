CFD Holiday Fire Safety Tips continue

The Clinton Fire Department’s “12 Days of Holiday Fire Safety” are continuing. If you are not on Facebook, where the CFD is posting a new tip each day, here is what you may have missed.

There’s more to responsible drinking than calling a cab to take your tipsy guests home after a party! With all the festive cheer this time of year, keep a close eye on anyone attempting to cook or smoke while under the influence of alcohol. Unfortunately, alcohol is a common causative factor in many holiday accidents and fires.