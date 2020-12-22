CFD Holiday Fire Safety Tips continue

Jim Harris

The Clinton Fire Department’s “12 Days of Holiday Fire Safety” are continuing. If you are not on Facebook, where the CFD is posting a new tip each day, here is what you may have missed.

There’s more to responsible drinking than calling a cab to take your tipsy guests home after a party! With all the festive cheer this time of year, keep a close eye on anyone attempting to cook or smoke while under the influence of alcohol. Unfortunately, alcohol is a common causative factor in many holiday accidents and fires.

