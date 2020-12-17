CDL services expanded in Tennessee

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 12 Views

(State press release) The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Driver Services division is pleased to announce new commercial driver license (CDL) services now available online.  Customers may renew their CDL, order a duplicate CDL and renew their medical certification in e-Services. For many, this will allow CDL customers to conduct their business online rather than visiting a Driver Services Center in person.

The department continues to encourage all Tennesseans to utilize the online portal to prioritize the health and safety of staff and customers. For services not available online in e-Services, customers may visit a Self-Service Kiosk, participating county clerk partner or are encouraged to make an appointment for their Driver Services Center visit.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

OR Council seeks citywide mask mandate

Monday night, the Oak Ridge City Council unanimously passed a resolution asking Anderson County Mayor …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.