CDL services expanded in Tennessee

(State press release) The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Driver Services division is pleased to announce new commercial driver license (CDL) services now available online. Customers may renew their CDL, order a duplicate CDL and renew their medical certification in e-Services . For many, this will allow CDL customers to conduct their business online rather than visiting a Driver Services Center in person.

The department continues to encourage all Tennesseans to utilize the online portal to prioritize the health and safety of staff and customers. For services not available online in e-Services, customers may visit a Self-Service Kiosk , participating county clerk partner or are encouraged to make an appointment for their Driver Services Center visit.