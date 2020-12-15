CCSO: Man leaves party, wrecks truck, returns, passes out

According to a press release from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, one die-hard partygoer found himself behind bars Saturday night.

The CCSO reports that deputies were called to the 400 block of Hiwassee View Drive after someone came across an abandoned pickup that had wrecked, crashing into a mailbox and a tree, shortly before 9 pm Saturday. Deputy Joseph Weaver responded and was able to identify the owner of the pickup as Thomas Thompson, and made contact with a passerby, who told him that Thompson had left a house party up the street earlier in the evening driving a car—allegedly while intoxicated—but had returned on foot just a few minutes later.

Deputies went to the house, and after making contact with the homeowner, who confirmed that Thompson was there, located Thompson in a bedroom, passed out “in a bed covered in vomit, with an odor of alcohol emitting from his person,” according to the release. Thompson refused to provide information regarding his involvement in a crash, telling deputies that he was asleep and did not remember. Deputy Weaver performed an inventory of the vehicle and located a Smith and Wesson pistol in the driver seat along with nine rounds of ammunition in the magazine.



Thompson was transported Campbell County Jail for further testing, which he refused to participate in. Thompson was booked into on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent, possession of a handgun while under the influence, filing a false report, and failure to exercise due care