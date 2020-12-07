Casey Louise Webber Phillips, age 39 of Rocky Top passed away at her residence on Sunday, December 6, 2020. She was born November 29, 1981 in Knoxville, TN to the late Michael and Janet Webber. For many years Casey worked in the Special Education Department with Anderson County Schools.

In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her grandparents, Wanda Pitts, Robert Pitts, Nelde Webber, and Clarance Webber.

She is survived by her sons, Conner Webber and Bransen Camp; daughter, Ashlynn Camp; brothers, Keith Pitts & wife Marcia and Jason Webber & wife Loren; special aunt, Barbara Smith; aunt, Charlotte Ledford; special cousins, Dustin Camp and Brittany Cravens; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the nurses at Covenant Hospice for the loving care given to Casey during her time of need.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the American Kidney Foundation.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.