Carolyn “Sue” Davis, age 63 of Clinton

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 143 Views

Carolyn “Sue” Davis, age 63 of Clinton a loving wife and mother passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center.  Carolyn was born December 25, 1956 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Cecil and Viola Johnson.  Throughout her life she loved reading her bible and spending time with her family.  She was also an avid animal lover. 

In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her sister, Vicky Roach. 

She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Rev. Steve Davis of Powell; son, Steve Davis, Jr of Asheville, NC; daughter, Sandra Denise Cantu & husband Joel of FL; 2 grandsons and 5 granddaughters; brother, Albert Johnson of Knoxville. 

Friends and family can come by Holley Gamble Funeral Home from 12:00-4:00 pm, Sunday, December 27, 2020 to view and sign the register book.  Her funeral service will be 1:00 pm, Monday at Spring Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Brother Mike Wankowski and Brother Roy Hammock officiating.  Her graveside will immediately follow at Spring Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. 

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

