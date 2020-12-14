Carl McGhee, 89 of Coalfield, passed away at home, Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

He was a member and deacon at Petros Baptist Church. He loved music and working on things.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Brass and Margaret McGhee; brothers: Bailey, Ralph, Garlis, and Calep McGhee; sisters: Lissie Styles, Frances Kennedy, Delphia Kennedy, Nancy Cross Bertrice Sharp and Dora Byrge.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Esther McGhee; daughter, Sherry Daugherty; grandson, Stewart Daugherty and wife, Tamera; great granddaughter, Haley Daugherty; sisters-in-law: Hannah McGhee, Ethel McGhee, and Melvalene Tucker and a host of other family and friends.

Graveside services will be held Friday, December 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm with Reverend Jim West officiating. Internment will follow at Western Cemetery in Coalfield. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. We wish to thank all the Hospice staff who took care of him during his illness. An online guestbook is available at www.sharpfh.com