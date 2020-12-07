Billy Jay Randolph (Image provided by TBI)

Campbell man added last week to TBI Most Wanted list arrested in Ohio

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Featured, Local News

The TBI says that a Campbell County man added to their “Most wanted” list a week ago was arrested Sunday in Dayton, Ohio.

Last Tuesday, the TBI added 48-year-old Billy Jay Randolph to its Most Wanted list on a charge of criminal homicide in connection to the stabbing death of Donnie Bryant, whose body was located at the bottom of an embankment on Cedar Creek Road in November.

No details of his arrest or what led authorities to Ohio have been released, and Campbell County investigators are expected to travel to Ohio early this week to bring him back to stand trial on the local charges.

