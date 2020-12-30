Bishop James V. Freeman, age 87, of Kingston

Bishop James V. Freeman, age 87, of Kingston passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was born November 5, 1933 in Elk Valley, Tennessee. He was a United States Army veteran who served his country proudly during the Korean Conflict. He had a great love for Christ and his main goal in life was helping others. Bishop Freeman had pastored and been affiliated with The Church of God Mountain Assembly for over 63 years and was dedicated to sharing the Gospel with everyone he came in contact with. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. Preceded in death by his precious wife, Nellie Marie Freeman; parents, Charlie & Pernie Freeman; 5 sisters & 5 brothers.

SURVIVORS

Daughter Patricia Rush of Kingston

Son Rev. Byron J. Freeman & wife, Donna of Floral City, FL

Grandchildren Rachel Downing Young of Knoxville

James Byron Freeman of Floral City, FL

Mandy Brozenick & husband, Nick of Knoxville

Austin Rush of Kingston

Great-grandson James Paul Young, III of Knoxville

Several extended family members and many dear friends

The family will receive friends 11:00 – 12:00 noon, Saturday, January 2, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston with funeral service following at 12:00 pm, with Bishop Richard Cecil, Sr., Bishop James Walden, Jr., Bishop Donnie Hill officiating. Interment will follow the service at Baird Cemetery in Elk Valley. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

