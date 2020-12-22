Billy Shoffner, age 32 of Heiskell

Jim Harris

Billy Shoffner, age 32 of Heiskell passed away at his residence on Sunday, December 20, 2020. Billy was born January 25, 1988 in Knoxville, Tennessee and was a Heavy Equipment Operator with Smith Built Sites Construction. 

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Papaw Buck, Velma Cofer, Bill Cofer, Sondra Adkins; brother, Brandon Eugene Shoffner; sister, Miranda Jade Shoffner; a niece and a nepew. 

He is survived by his parents, Kelly and Tammi Shoffner; sister, Drema Shoffner; his 3 daugthers, Kyleigh Mae, Khloe Beth, and Kami Shay who were the love of his life; niece, Serenity Hope; close friend, Josh Hannithan, several aunts, uncles, and cousins. 

Friends and family can call or come by Holley Gamble Funeral Home between the hours of 12:00-4:00 pm, Saturday, December 26, 2020.  His graveside will be 3:00 pm, Sunday at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev Garvin Walls officiating. 

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

