Betty Kelly, age 73, of Ten Mile, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Roane Medical Center. She was born August 19, 1947 in Elizabeth, New Jersey, moving to Tennessee in 2006 from West Creek, New Jersey. Betty was a member of Luminary United Methodist Church in Ten Mile where she served as the church secretary. She was very active at Luminary and enjoyed participating in Bible study very much. Betty received her Bachelor degree from Ohio State University and had worked as an Analyzer for the Social Security Administration. Preceded in death by her parents, John & Downey Brundage.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband of 20 years John Kelly of Ten Mile

Son Franklin Thayer of Boston, MS

Step-children John J. Kelly, III of Wyndmoor, PA

Jennifer Ann Kelly of Doylestown, PA

JoAnna Hoestra of Douglasville, PA

Grandchildren Maura Kelly, John J. Kelly, IV, George Kelly, and Riley Hoestra

Brother John Brundage of Tampa, FL

Sister Gertrude Brundage of Biloxi, MS

Several extended family members and many special friends

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no services will be held at this time but a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later day. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.