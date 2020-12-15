BBB: Second man arrested in connection to missing man’s death

Our partners at BBB-TV report that a second arrest has been made in the disappearance and subsequent death of Robert Quenton McCullough.

Roane County Sheriff’s deputies found the body of McCullough—who had been reported missing in October—inside an abandoned mobile home in Morgan County’s Pine Orchard community on December 2nd. Investigators say that he was found with his hands aand feet bound and that he was likely killed elsewhere, likely in Rockwood, and his body taken to the mobile home after the fact.

Shortly after the body was discovered, authorities arrested a man identified as Shane Parks on a charge of especially aggravated kidnapping as well as outstanding warrants. He remains in custody on bonds totaling $100,900.

Within the past couple of days, Roane County investigators also arrested 36-year-old Joshua Keith Aikens of Rockwood on a charge of especially aggravated kidnapping.

No one has been charged specifically with causing McCullough’s death, but the investigation, which includes the Roane and Morgan County Sheriff’s Offices, the Rockwood Police Department and the DA’s office, is continuing.

