BBB: Authorities in Morgan, Roane counties investigating death

According to our partners at BBB-TV, authorities in Morgan and Roane counties are investigating the the circumstances that led to the death of a man whose body was found inside a mobile home in the Pine Orchard community last week.

According to the TV station, Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton says that four of his detectives as well as investigators from the Rockwood Police Department and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case, which began last week when Roane County deputies and Rockwood police officers responded to a convenience store on a call of illicit drug activity.

After speaking with several individuals, arrests were made, but after being taken into custody, one of the arrestees told investigators he wanted to make a deal to avoid drug charges, and offered them information on the whereabouts of a missing man.

The arrestee, identified only as a male, told investigators that the body of Quinton McColough, who had been reported missing last month, was in a mobile home in Morgan County and that he knew who had put it there.

Investigators arrested a man identified as Shane Parks over the weekend who was officially charged with especially ggravated kidnapping. BBB reports that the Sheriff says Parks attempted to hang himself in his cell on Saturday afternoon. He was unsuccessful and was was transported to the Roane Medical Center, then back to jail where he remains in custody on a charge of especially aggravated kidnapping.

Sheriff Stockton says that the death may have occurred inside Rockwood and then the body was taken into Morgan County’s Pine Orchard community.

BBB reports that Parks has not been officially charged in McColough’s death, but that the investigation, which also includes the DA’s office, is continuing.