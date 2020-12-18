As first doses arrive, state opens vaccine information hotline

COVID-19 vaccines are arriving in Tennessee this week.

Vaccines were shipped to 28 sites covering 74 Tennessee hospitals on Thursday. Tennessee expects a second shipment of 56,500 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in approximately three weeks.

The Moderna vaccine is expected to gain FDA approval over the weekend. Once approved, the Tennessee Department of Health expects to receive its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine on or around December 21.

Tennessee expects to receive an initial allocation of a total of 115,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine over the next two weeks, following Emergency Use Authorization. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine should be shipped for delivery Dec. 21 to all 95 Tennessee county health departments, according to the state.

Smaller hospitals that are not receiving the Pfizer vaccine are expected to receive Moderna vaccine the week of December 28.

If you have any questions about the vaccine — contact the East Region COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at (865) 549-5343, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Vaccine Information: https://bit.ly/34nGLbD

