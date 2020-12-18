As first doses arrive, state opens vaccine information hotline

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Coronavirus, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 8 Views

COVID-19 vaccines are arriving in Tennessee this week.

Vaccines were shipped to 28 sites covering 74 Tennessee hospitals on Thursday. Tennessee expects a second shipment of 56,500 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in approximately three weeks.

The Moderna vaccine is expected to gain FDA approval over the weekend. Once approved, the Tennessee Department of Health expects to receive its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine on or around December 21.

Tennessee expects to receive an initial allocation of a total of 115,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine over the next two weeks, following Emergency Use Authorization. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine should be shipped for delivery Dec. 21 to all 95 Tennessee county health departments, according to the state.

Smaller hospitals that are not receiving the Pfizer vaccine are expected to receive Moderna vaccine the week of December 28.

If you have any questions about the vaccine — contact the East Region COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at (865) 549-5343, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
COVID-19 Vaccine Information: https://bit.ly/34nGLbD
Related: https://bit.ly/3alACAM

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

RSCC to move to remote operations after break

Roane State Community College has announced that it will temporarily move to remote operations following …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.