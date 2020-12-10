Arrangements announced for Coalfield’s Coach Henry

The Coalfield community will say goodbye to a beloved, longtime football coach, educator, mentor and friend on Saturday December 12th.

Coalfield High School football coach and assistant principal Keith Henry passed away last Saturday at the age of 54.

According to the obituary from Jackson Funeral Services in Oliver Springs, Coach Henry’s family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm inside the gym at Coalfield School. The family says that masks will be required for the ceremony.

Coach Henry will be laid to rest following the service at the Estes-Western Cemetery in Coalfield.

The obituary asks people to write down a special memory they have of the coach , and that there will be a place inside the gym where you can leave thatr written remembrance for the family.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Coalfield High School football program.

You can mail those donations to Coalfield High School Football P.O. Box 98 Coalfield, TN 37719.

Coach Henry’s complete obituary can be viewed below.

Curtis Keith Henry, age 54, of Coalfield, Tennessee (formerly of Scott County, TN), passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020. He was born on May 7, 1966 to Dolphus and Brenda Pemberton Henry. Keith was married to Pamela (Japp) Henry for 28 years. His children Chastin and Coalton were the light of his life and loved beyond measure. He was a member of Barton Chapel Congregational Church in Robbins, Tennessee but presently attended Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Coalfield.

Keith graduated from Oneida High School in 1984. He also graduated from Tennessee Technological University in December 1990 and began his teaching career at Oneida High School. Keith taught American History and had one of the first 21st Century classrooms at Oneida. He also served as the first School to Career Coordinator and was an Assistant Principal at Oneida High School. He began his coaching career at his alma mater in 1989 as a volunteer coach under his former high school coach and mentor Jim May. In 1991, Keith joined the staff full time and was blessed to help coach the State Championship Team in 1992. In 2005, Keith was fortunate to join Coach Gary Kreis’ Coalfield Yellow Jacket Football Staff. In 2008, Keith became head coach of the Coalfield Yellow Jackets. Keith served as Assistant Principal and Head football coach at Coalfield School. His coaching record during his tenure at Coalfield was 115 wins and 48 losses. The 2020 season was record-setting in Coalfield-undefeated season, most school wins in a season and a Semi-Finals appearance. He attributed all of the success through the years to having the best coaching staff in East Tennessee and the best players one could ever hope to coach.

One of Keith’s favorite quotes was from Coach Paul Bear Bryant, “There are a lot of lessons in football that are very difficult to teach in the home, in the church, or in the classroom. They’re easy to teach on the football field, and if the players don’t learn these lessons, then football is not very worthwhile. The lessons are simple: first of all, there’s work and sacrifice; you have to do a lot of that. Then there’s discipline. Then comes teamwork and cooperation. I’ve read a lot about successful men. They don’t do it alone. It always takes a team.”

Keith was preceded in death by his beloved father, Dolphus Henry and father-in-law William Japp.

Keith is survived by his wife of 28 years, Pamela Japp Henry. Daughter Chastin Kade Henry and son Coalton Kash Henry. Mother, Brenda Henry. Brother Jared and wife Christina. Special niece and nephew, Leeah Marie and AJ Henry. Mother-in-Law, Donna Japp of Jefferson City, TN. Sister-in-law, Jennifer Japp of Foley, Alabama. Special Family Members: Shawn Basler, Jason Wilson, James Bales, Shelley Burgess, Grey Dad, Howard Stinnett, Matt Murphy, David Treece, Kelly Norman, Rebecca Owens, Greg Addington, Brian Langley, All Present and Former Football Players and H2O squads. Several very special Aunts, Syble (Ervin) Stringfield, Velma (Dickie) Purser, Eunice Henry. Uncles, Ralph (Flora) Pemberton, Ledford Henry, Winford (Betty) Henry and many special cousins.

Whether it was winning a football game or having a great day at school, Coach loved to see people smile and be happy, so to honor that we will have a Celebration of Life in his honor. This Celebration will be held in the Coalfield High School Gymnasium on Saturday, December 12, 2020, from 10:00, am to 1:00 pm. There will be a brief service at 1:00 and internment at the Estes-Western Cemetery in Coalfield immediately following. If anyone would like to write down a special memory they have of Coach Henry there will be a place where you can leave your written remembrance for the family. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Coalfield High School Football PO Box 98 Coalfield, TN 37719

Masks will be required

#OneHeartBeat Hoorah, Hoorah Black!

To leave a note for Keith’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at www.jacksonfuneralservices.com.