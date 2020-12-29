Area football players rack up accolades

Jim Harris 20 mins ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 12 Views

Several area high school football players are being recognized for their performances on the field in 2020, both locally and across the state.

The News-Sentinel released its All PrepXtra Football Team last week and it is littered with Anderson County Mavericks and Oak Ridge Wildcats.

First Team All PrepXtra honors went to Anderson County wide receiver Josh Miller and punter Daniel Bethel, as well as Oak Ridge defensive lineman Jaxon Adams.

Anderson County offensive lineman Max Oglesby was named Second Team All PrepXtra, joined on the Second Team by Oak Ridge defensive back Cole Adams and kick returner Jubrice Taylor.

The Third Team includes Anderson County linebacker Stone Cummins and Oak Ridge running back Kendall Jackson.

Oak Ridge’s Joe Gaddis took home Coach of the Year honors after the Wildcats advanced to the state championship game in Cookeville after a 2-3 start to the season.

Statewide, theTennessee Sportswriters’ Association (TSWA) 5A All-State Team includes Oak Ridge defensive back Preston Turner and Jaxon Adams, with Karns running back De’Sean Bishop, and Powell’s Brycon Hodges (OL) and Jason Foust (ATH) joining them.

The 4A All-State team features Anderson County running back Gavin Noe and punter Daniel Bethel.

Congratulations to all of these student-athletes and Coach Joe Gaddis.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

THP seeking info on fatal hit-and-run on Christmas Eve

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation of a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.