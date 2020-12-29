Area football players rack up accolades

Several area high school football players are being recognized for their performances on the field in 2020, both locally and across the state.

The News-Sentinel released its All PrepXtra Football Team last week and it is littered with Anderson County Mavericks and Oak Ridge Wildcats.

First Team All PrepXtra honors went to Anderson County wide receiver Josh Miller and punter Daniel Bethel, as well as Oak Ridge defensive lineman Jaxon Adams.

Anderson County offensive lineman Max Oglesby was named Second Team All PrepXtra, joined on the Second Team by Oak Ridge defensive back Cole Adams and kick returner Jubrice Taylor.

The Third Team includes Anderson County linebacker Stone Cummins and Oak Ridge running back Kendall Jackson.

Oak Ridge’s Joe Gaddis took home Coach of the Year honors after the Wildcats advanced to the state championship game in Cookeville after a 2-3 start to the season.

Statewide, theTennessee Sportswriters’ Association (TSWA) 5A All-State Team includes Oak Ridge defensive back Preston Turner and Jaxon Adams, with Karns running back De’Sean Bishop, and Powell’s Brycon Hodges (OL) and Jason Foust (ATH) joining them.

The 4A All-State team features Anderson County running back Gavin Noe and punter Daniel Bethel.

Congratulations to all of these student-athletes and Coach Joe Gaddis.