Anna Maude Hill Riggs, age 90, of Clinton

Anna Maude Hill Riggs, age 90, of Clinton, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2020 at the Norris Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church in Clinton, where she worked in the Church Nursery taking care of a countless number of children for over 49 years. In her earlier years, she worked for Southern Bell Telephone Company in Clinton as a switchboard operator, and always recalled that she was working the switchboard the morning of the bombing of Clinton High School on October 5, 1958. In later years, she was a long time Produce Department Manager at Miller’s IGA in South Clinton. Anna Maude was born in Coal Creek, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Shelby Lee and Mattie Katharn Andrews Hill, as well as brothers John Hill and Shelby T. Hill, and sisters Barbara Freeman and Mary Wilson. 

She was also preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert Gerald Riggs, in August 2016. 

Survivors: 

Son:     William R. (Bill) Riggs and wife Lynne 

Daughter:        Susie K. Taylor and husband Jimmy 

Grandson:       Matthew R. Taylor 

Special Friend:            Fred Jones of Knoxville 

Several Nephews and Nieces 

The family would like to express our appreciation to mom’s niece, Mona Poore, who has been a faithful companion and caregiver to both Mom and Dad for many years. We would also like to thank her Cross Street neighbors, who have kept a watchful eye on her since Dad’s passing. 

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Memorial United Methodist Church, 323 North Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716, or a charity of your choice. 

Family and Friends may visit at their convenience at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Saturday, December 19 th from 12noon – 4:00pm. A private, Covid-19 compliant graveside service will be held at 2:00pm Sunday, December 20 th at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Clinton.

