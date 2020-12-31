Angela Michelle Roberts Hauschildt, age 49 of Rocky Top, TN, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Parkwest Medical Center from complications of Covid-19. She is survived by her loving husband, Curby Hauschildt. Her children include son William “Justin” White (husband of Kelsey White) and son Austin Blake White. Her parents include Linda Roberts and Doug Roberts (husband of Angela’s stepmother Shirley Roberts). Her siblings include Amy Bray (wife of Bobby Bray), Lisa Dake (wife of Ralph Dake), and brother Darren Roberts. Granddaughter: Avery Illene White. Nieces and Nephews include Dylan White, Alexia and Isabella Wisham, Lorali and Caroline Dake, Bethany and Brandon Bray, Katie Dave Manning, and her great-nephew Neylan White. Angela was a devoted wife to Curby for eleven years and a loving mother to her children. Angela worked at Vol Market #3 for twelve years. Angela was known for being a caregiver to both humans and animals. She had a hobby of caring for and fostering cats over the years. She was a loving caregiver for many families during the past seven years. She lived life to the fullest with her husband. Angela and her husband enjoyed visiting theme parks (to ride roller coasters), water parks, snowboarding, and four-wheeling. She enjoyed being Nana to Avery for the past three and a half years. She was a beautiful, kind, caring person who loved the Lord. She will be forever loved and missed, but not forgotten.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Crossroads Christ Fellowship in Claxton, TN.

A Celebration Of Life will begin at 6:00 PM, Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Crossroads Christ Fellowship with Pastor Don Payne officiating.

You may also view Angela’s obituary and guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home of Lake City is in charge of arrangements.