‘Angel Tree’ returns to Anderson Courthouse

Jim Harris 5 hours ago

(Press release, AC Mayor’s Office) The Christmas tree is up at the Anderson County Courthouse, and local citizens, civic groups, church groups, and business leaders are invited to stop by and select a child’s name off the tree to provide Christmas for that child this year.

“In coordination with the Anderson County Schools, we’ve been providing an “Angel” tree for the last few years,” said Leean Tupper, administrative assistant to Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank. “We work with school counselors to place students’ names on the tree, along with their wish lists for Christmas gifts. It seems to be very popular, with both county employees and citizens reaching out to me weeks in advance of the holiday season to ask if we are putting up the Angel tree each year.”

“Anderson County is such a generous place – and we in the Courthouse look forward to partnering with our schools each year to make Christmas a little brighter for these boys and girls,” Mayor Terry Frank said.

Students whose names are on the tree range in age from pre-school to middle school.  If you are interested in buying for an “Angel” on the tree, it’s located on the Courthouse’s first floor beside the Courtesy Booth.   Just select a child’s “Angel” off the tree, leave the child’s name or ID number, along with your name and telephone number, on the list provided at the Courtesy booth, then go shopping!

Once you have purchased gifts for your “Angel,” they must be wrapped and tagged with your “Angel’s” name.  All wrapped and tagged gifts must be returned to the Anderson County Mayor’s office, Suite 208 at the Courthouse, no later than 5 pm on Friday, Dec. 11th.  The gifts will be delivered to school counselors at the respective Anderson County schools before the students are released for the holidays.

If you want to help, but aren’t interested in shopping for “Angel” gifts, there is also the option to purchase items for donation to the Anderson County Animal Shelter.

