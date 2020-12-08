Anderson suspends in-court hearings through January 4

On Monday, all six of Anderson County’s judges as well as its top two elected attorneys issued a joint statement announcing that all in-person court hearings and appearances in Anderson County will be suspended beginning at the end of the day on Wednesday, December 9th (tomorrow), and continuing through January 4th.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials write that the state Supreme Court has been tyring to balance the need for the important public service provided by the court system with the need to protect public health. Here in Anderson County, officials say that the decision announced Monday was driven by several factors, including the rising rate of infection in the community, a desire to alleviate pressure on the local healthcare system, and the potential for spreading the virus among everyone involved in the judicial system of Anderson County.

So, with that in mind, with the exception of “important emergency hearing exceptions or Constitutionally-mandated processes such as the setting of bail and arraignment of those in custody,” in-person court appearances will be suspended from the close of business on Wednesday through January 4th. Any cases currently on the docket for that timeframe will be continued until the restrictions are lifted.

The letter is signed by Chancellor Nikki Cantrell, Criminal and Circuit Court Judge Don Elledge, General Sessions Judges Don Layton and Roger Miller, Juvenile Court Judge Brian Hunt and Child Support Magistrate Josephine Clark, as well as by District Attorney General Dave Clark and Public Defender Ann Coria.