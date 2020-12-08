Anderson suspends in-court hearings through January 4

Jim Harris 14 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 180 Views

On Monday, all six of Anderson County’s judges as well as its top two elected attorneys issued a joint statement announcing that all in-person court hearings and appearances in Anderson County will be suspended beginning at the end of the day on Wednesday, December 9th (tomorrow), and continuing through January 4th.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials write that the state Supreme Court has been tyring to balance the need for the important public service provided by the court system with the need to protect public health. Here in Anderson County, officials say that the decision announced Monday was driven by several factors, including the rising rate of infection in the community, a desire to alleviate pressure on the local healthcare system, and the potential for spreading the virus among everyone involved in the judicial system of Anderson County.

So, with that in mind, with the exception of “important emergency hearing exceptions or Constitutionally-mandated processes such as the setting of bail and arraignment of those in custody,” in-person court appearances will be suspended from the close of business on Wednesday through January 4th. Any cases currently on the docket for that timeframe will be continued until the restrictions are lifted.

The letter is signed by Chancellor Nikki Cantrell, Criminal and Circuit Court Judge Don Elledge, General Sessions Judges Don Layton and Roger Miller, Juvenile Court Judge Brian Hunt and Child Support Magistrate Josephine Clark, as well as by District Attorney General Dave Clark and Public Defender Ann Coria.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Smokies trout camp named after Norris’s Thurman

(CRCTU press release, submitted) The Smokies trout camp sponsored by the Tennessee Council of Trout …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.