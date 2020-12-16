After spending last weekend in Clinton, Santa set to tour Caryville

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 37 Views

Santa Claus is coming to the Town of Caryville on Sunday in an event similar to one held last weekend in Clinton.

Santa and the Caryville Fire Department will be riding through the streets of Caryville on Sunday, December 20th starting at 2:00 PM.
Be sure to check the route, which we have posted online, and make sure and be sure to ready to wave and smile, because when you hear the music or sirens, you’ll know Santa’s on his way.

In an announcement, city leaders requested that “citizens take precautions and follow social distancing guidelines for their safety and the safety of others.”

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

CFD offering ’12 Days of Holiday Fire Safety’ tips

The Clinton Fire Department is celebrating the “12 Days of Christmas” with 12 days of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.