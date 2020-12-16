After spending last weekend in Clinton, Santa set to tour Caryville

Santa Claus is coming to the Town of Caryville on Sunday in an event similar to one held last weekend in Clinton.

Santa and the Caryville Fire Department will be riding through the streets of Caryville on Sunday, December 20th starting at 2:00 PM.

Be sure to check the route, which we have posted online, and make sure and be sure to ready to wave and smile, because when you hear the music or sirens, you’ll know Santa’s on his way.

In an announcement, city leaders requested that “citizens take precautions and follow social distancing guidelines for their safety and the safety of others.”