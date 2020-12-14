Adrienne Mylane Hampton, age 29, of Harriman passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at her home with her parents at her side. She attended Midtown Church of the Almighty God. Adrienne enjoyed listening to music, and loved nail polish & makeup, singing & cooking. Preceded in death by her grandmother, Stella Scarborough; uncles, Eugene & Wayne Scarborough, David Wright; aunt, Carolyn Hampton.
SURVIVORS
Loving Parents Gene & Darlene Hampton of Harriman
Precious Son Kaine Addyson Melton of Harriman
Brother Luther Manning & wife, Angie
Sisters Sonya Shultz & husband, Chris of Harriman
Hollie Hurley & husband, Craig of Harriman
Brandy Hampton Justice of Harriman
Nikki Patterson of Rockwood
Tabatha Champlain & Devin of Rockwood
Nieces & Nephews Skylar Stanley, Lyric McCullough, Riley & Hayden Hurley,
Tyler Manning, Rebecca Hill & Ryan, McKensie Houston,
Bryson & Kylie Patterson
Several aunts, uncles and many friends
Best Friends Dylan Melton of Kingston
Dakota Matheson of Wartburg
Phil Filyah of Harriman
The family will have a drop-by visitation 1-3 pm, Monday, December 14, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.com . Fraker funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.