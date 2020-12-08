ACSO hosting Job Fair Dec. 17

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced it will be hosting a job fair on December 17th, at the Anderson County Jail, from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm. The ACSO says the following positions are open:

Patrol Deputy (Must be POST Certified)

Corrections Deputy

Communications Deputy

Reserve Deputy

Interested applicants must be at least 18 years of age and bondable, must be a U.S. citizen, be a high school graduate or its equivalent (GED), and cannot have been convicted of a felony or of a misdemeanor. Additionally, prospective candidates cannot have been released or discharged from the Armed Services except by honorable discharge, must have a valid Tennessee Drivers License, must be able to pass a psychological and a medical physical exam, must have good moral character as determined by a background investigation, and must pass a Civil Service test.

Interested parties must arrive at the jail by 9:00 am and bring with them a driver’s license, copy of birth certificate, copy of high school diploma or GED, and a copy of a DD214 (if applicable).

Each applicant will be required to complete an employment application and if eligible, will be administered the Civil Service test. Those who pass the Civil Service test will be interviewed.

For more information on Corrections positions, please contact Captain Shain Vowell at [email protected]. If you have questions for the other positions, please contact Captain Kenny Sharp at [email protected].