ACS goes virtual through Friday; Hoops paused all over

If you are a parent of an Anderson County school student and have been looking at your kid all day long, you do not need us to tell you that the system has switched to virtual learning, effective this morning, through Friday, December 18th, the final day of the semester.

In its announcement Monday, school leaders indicated that a combination of rising COVID-19 case counts, as well as increased numbers of household contacts and quarantines have conspired to cause “an inability to staff all necessary instructional positions, and led them to make the switch.

During this time, all students will receive instructions about assignments from their teachers.

Students who do not have internet access at home can go to the library at either Anderson County or Clinton High School during normal school hours from 8 am to 3:30 pm.

Additionally, all extracurricular activities—including athletics—have been put on hold until January 5th, when students are scheduled to return to their classrooms for in-person instruction.

This means that the next presentation of Clinton High School basketball on the Fox & Farley Full Court Press will not be until January 5th, when Clinton is scheduled to play at Halls.

The Clinton City Blaze basketball teams have suspended games through the end of the calendar year, but will continue to practice, and are expected to return to competition on January 7th against St. Mary’s.