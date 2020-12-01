AC Board of Trustees to meet electronically

PLEASE TAKE NOTE that the Anderson County Employee Insurance Board of Trustees has scheduled a virtual meeting Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 2 p.m., for the purpose of discussing and voting on incentives for the employee healthcare program.

In accordance with Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 16 regarding limiting gatherings to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and allowing public meetings to be conducted by electronic means, THE MEETING WILL BE CONDUCTED WITH MEMBERS PARTICIPATING ELECTRONICALLY and can be viewed by members of the public at:

Board of Trustees Meeting…Wed, Dec 9, 2020 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM (EST) 
Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone. 
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/404108485
You can also dial in using your phone. United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679…United States: +1 (571) 317-3116…Access Code: 404-108-485 
New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/404108485

